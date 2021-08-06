Ravens waive Kenji Bahar, Barrington Wade

Getty Images

With Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens have made a couple of corresponding roster moves.

The team announced quarterback Kenji Bahar and linebacker Barrington Wade have been waived.

Bahar initially signed with the Ravens following the draft as a college free agent out of Monmouth. Baltimore waived him in June, but he returned when Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of training camp.

Wade signed with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He appeared in 33 games for the Hawkeyes with four starts in his five years with the program.