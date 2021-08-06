Report: Browns, Baker Mayfield haven’t had substantive talks yet but could heat up now

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield surely heard the news before he took the practice field Friday: Josh Allen and the Bills reached agreement on a six-year extension with a value of $258 million and $150 million guaranteed. Allen’s deal answers the question of which quarterback from the 2018 draft class — Mayfield, Allen or Lamar Jackson — was going to go first.

Allen’s deal should get things moving in Cleveland and Baltimore.

The Browns have not had substantive contract talks with Mayfield’s agents, Tom and Jack Mills, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Mayfield’s camp could remain patient, waiting wait to see what Jackson gets, but the Allen deal could push the sides to have the substantive talks they haven’t had yet.

It’s clear Mayfield will get paid at some point, because both sides are motivated to get it done. The only question is: When?