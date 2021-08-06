Report: Seven German cities express interest in hosting NFL games

Getty Images

In June, the NFL solicited interest from German cities in hosting regular-season games. Several cities have responded.

According to Sky Sports, seven German cities have expressed interest. Munich has confirmed that it’s one of the cities. Berlin is not. Hamburg has interest, but it believes the time frame may be too short.

The NFL currently is exploring potential German-based games in 2022 through 2025. The league is working with The Sports Consultancy, a London-based firm.

“At this stage in the process, we have received expressions of interest from seven German cities,” The Sports Consultancy’s director of consulting Matt Wilson told Sky Sports. “We are now working with each city to support them in establishing their bidding consortium, developing their partnership model and exploring operational feasibility.”

Wilson said that proposals are expected in early September, and that the league will attempt to identify a partner for games to be played in Germany during the 2022 season.

The Sports Consultancy declined to list the seven cities that have expressed interest. Berlin officials have explained to Sky Sports that a sports promotion law prevents them from participating in the bidding process that the NFL has created, but that “Berlin is always interested in hosting high profile sporting events.”

Germany hasted five NFL preseason games from 1990 through 1994, and it had five teams in NFL Europe. That league disbanded in 2007.