Seahawks sign former college basketball player Michael Jacobson

Getty Images

The Seahawks worked out a pair of former college basketball players as tight ends this week and they signed one of them on Friday.

Seattle announced the signing of Michael Jacobson to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Darvin Kidsy was waived in a corresponding move.

Jacobson played football in high school, but opted for the hardwood in college. He played at Nebraska for two years and then wound up at Iowa State for his final two seasons. He played professional basketball in Ukraine after wrapping up his time with the Cyclones.

There’s history in both Seattle and at tight end when it comes to changing sports. George Fant played 46 games at tackle for the Seahawks after making the switch and Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and Mo Alie-Cox are a few of the tight ends who turned to football after college.