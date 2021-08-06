Steelers sign Lafayette Pitts

Getty Images

The Steelers moved to add a defensive back on Friday after losing DeMarkus Acy to a torn ACL earlier this week.

The team announced the signing of Lafayette Pitts. Acy was waived with an injury designation after going down, so there was no need to open a roster spot.

Pitts was signed by the Dolphins after going undrafted in 2016 and appeared in eight games during his rookie season. He played six games for the Jaguars in 2017 before moving on to the Bills. Pitts appeared in 26 games for the Bills through the end of the 2018 season, but has not seen any game action since that point.

Pitts has mostly played on special teams across those stops and has been credited with 21 total tackles.