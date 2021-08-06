Tavon Young “going full speed” after missing almost all of last two seasons

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young signed a three-year extension after a standout 2018 season, but he hasn’t been able to see much of the field since agreeing to the pact.

A neck injury cost him the entire 2019 season and Young tore his ACL two games into last season, so he has barely been on the field for Baltimore the last two years. He’s practicing at training camp, though, and says that he doesn’t feel like he’s behind or tentative as a result of the injuries.

“When I’m out there playing in the field, I don’t worry about nothing that’s going on down there,” Young said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I’m just playing ball, going full speed.”

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said it is “amazing” to see how far Young has come in his return from the injuries and he’ll have a lot to work with in the team’s secondary if he corner can remain active all year.