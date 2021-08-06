Titans activate Bud Dupree off PUP list

Getty Images

The Titans are getting one of their prized free agents back on the field.

Tennessee announced on Friday morning that edge rusher Bud Dupree has been activated off the physically unable to perform list after passing his physical.

Dupree tore his ACL late last year while playing for Pittsburgh. He then signed with the Titans in March.

Dupree is entering his seventh pro season after spending his first six with Pittsburgh. He has 39.5 career sacks, 54 tackles for loss, and 65 quarterback hits. He recorded 8.0- sacks in 11 games last year.

Additionally, the Titans announced they’ve activated defensive back Chris Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived offensive lineman Patrick Morris.

Jones went on COVID reserve back on July 28. He signed with the Titans in April after stints with Arizona, Detroit, and Minnesota.

Morris signed with the Titans a week ago. He appeared in three games for Denver over the last two years.