Zach Fulton tells Giants he’s retiring

It’s been a busy week of retirements at Giants camp.

Linebacker Todd Davis and offensive lineman Joe Looney decided to pack it in days after signing with the Giants as free agents and now another veteran offensive lineman has made the same choice. Tom Rock of Newsday reports that Fulton informed the team of his decision on Thursday night.

Fulton signed with the Giants a week after the Texans released him in March. He spent the last three years in Houston and started 44 games at right guard for the Texans. He started 46 games for the Chiefs over the first four years of his career.

With Fulton and Looney out of the mix, the Giants will have to look elsewhere for veteran depth on the interior of their line.