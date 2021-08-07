49ers activate Jaquiski Tartt from COVID-19 list, place him on PUP

Getty Images

The 49ers removed safety Jaquiski Tartt from the COVID-19 list Friday. Tartt went on the list July 28.

That was the good news.

The bad news is the 49ers placed Tartt on the active/physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a toe injury.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned that as a possibility last month.

Tavon Wilson has taken over for Tartt during training camp.

“We’ll see what happens,” defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said this week when asked about a competition for the starting job, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Whenever Tartt comes back, we’ll see what happens there.”