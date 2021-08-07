Adam Shaheen: NFL won’t “strongarm” me into getting vaccinated

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT
Some players are more than good enough to take a stand against vaccination without having to worry about getting released. And some players are Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen.

Shaheen, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, told reporters on Saturday that the NFL is “not going to strongarm me” into getting vaccinated. He vowed that he will follow all protocols in order to avoid being fined.

Shaheen falls far enough down the team’s depth chart to risk getting cut in favor of a vaccinated teammate. He may feel protected, however, by his contract, which pays out $1.5 million in salary guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap in 2021. (If another team were to sign Shaheen, the Dolphins would get credit based on his earnings with another team.)

Still, he’s regarded as no higher than fourth on the depth chart, behind some combination of Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, and Hunter Long. If other options are close enough in skill — and vaccinated — Shaheen could be in trouble.

Whether it happens in Miami or elsewhere, players who land on the roster bubble will be at risk of getting released if not vaccinated. It’s obviously a competitive disadvantage, making it an unavoidable factor when the time comes to figure out which of the 90 players currently on the team will be among the 53 with jobs as of Week One.

20 responses to “Adam Shaheen: NFL won’t “strongarm” me into getting vaccinated

  2. NFL isn’t strong arming anything or they would’ve mandated to get vaccinated or get cut. On another note however, Shaheen is very replacable so it would’ve been best for him to not say anything. When you’re fighting for a roster spot, why would you put any type of attention on yourself?

    So now he doubly has to make sure he follow protocol. If he causes an outbreak, or if its even percieved that he influence in an outbreak – his career is done.

  3. Cant wait to see the anti vaxer players traveling by bus after the airlines mandate the shot lol

  4. Who?

    No one is “strong “arming” you to do anything. No one will care when you are gone. Good luck after August 31st. I won’t even notice you aren’t in the NFL.

  6. Unvaccinated players may also not be as smart, so that figures into the equation, right?

  10. jdphx says:
    August 7, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    He gained a new fan….

    ———============———

    This is fascinating…you gonna be a “fan” of his when he’s out of the league and just another guy on the street?

  11. Its amazing the nfl can skirt the legal ramifications of asking vaccination status. At my employer the legal dept sent out notice to leadership that asking about it is a huge no no and can lead to big trouble.

  12. Adam and Cole Beasley are about to become best buds. Yeesh.

    Support America, get the Vax!

  13. I don’t really care if people want to get the vaccine or they don’t and I am not interested in coercing people to get it, but I am interested in why people don’t want to get it. What is the fear exactly? That it isn’t necessarily safe and there will be long term negative effects? Personally, when I looked at all the info I thought it was very low risk compared to the benefit and the risk was significantly lower than other things I already was doing. So I am definitely interested to hear why people are so concerned.

  14. I guess that’s the respect or lack of respect he has for the organization, his coaches and teammates.

  16. sadjagsfan says:
    August 7, 2021 at 2:03 pm
    Adam and Cole Beasley are about to become best buds. Yeesh.

    Support America, get the Vax!
    ————————————

    Don’t forget Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson!

  19. Why do the anti-vaxxers take any vaccine? Why the need to single this one out as one they won’t take

  20. Its amazing the nfl can skirt the legal ramifications of asking vaccination status. At my employer the legal dept sent out notice to leadership that asking about it is a huge no no and can lead to big trouble.
    ================================================================
    Your employer needs a new legal department.

