Broncos claim Barrington Wade off waivers

The Broncos have made a pair of roster moves on Saturday.

The club claimed linebacker Barrington Wade off waivers. As a corresponding roster move, Denver has waived receiver Warren Jackson.

Wade just entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He played 33 games for the Hawkeyes and tallied a pair of interceptions, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. The Broncos could use some more linebacker depth with Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad rehabbing from injuries and third-round pick Baron Browning on the physically unable to perform list.

Jackson signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May.