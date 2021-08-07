Cardinals sign Ito Smith, cut Lorenzo Burns, Khalfani Muhammad

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Saturday that the team has signed running back Ito Smith and released cornerback Lorenzo Burns and running back Khalfani Muhammad.

Smith played 35 games with Atlanta the past three seasons. The Falcons drafted him in the fourth round in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi.

In his career, Smith has run for 689 yards and six touchdowns on 175 carries and also has 55 receptions for 314 yards. He rushed for 268 yards and one touchdown and had 75 receiving yards in 14 games last season with the Falcons.

Burns was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after a nearly two-week stay on the list. He is an undrafted rookie who signed with the Cardinals in May.