Doug Pederson attends Bears training camp

Getty Images

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson isn’t on a coaching staff this season, but he appears to be helping out with the Bears.

Pederson was spotted at Bears camp this week.

Although Pederson doesn’t have an official role on the Bears, it’s easy to see why Bears head coach Matt Nagy would want him around as a sounding board. Pederson and Nagy coached together as assistants under Andy Reid for a total of seven seasons in Philadelphia and Kansas City. Pederson also won a Super Bowl as head coach in Philadelphia with Nick Foles, who is now the Bears’ third-string quarterback.

Pederson wants to be an NFL head coach again, but for this year he’s just dipping his toe in the training camp waters.