Giants add Jake Hausmann, Chris Johnson

The Giants added two players on Saturday, claiming tight end Jake Hausmann off waivers and signing defensive back Chris Johnson.

Hausmann signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in May. He appeared in 27 collegiate games, including five of the Buckeyes’ eight contests in his senior year of 2020. He made three career receptions for 26 yards. The Lions cut him on Friday.

Johnson entered the league back in 2019 with the Texans as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the Eagles that year. He subsequently signed with the Saints in early 2020 but was waived in early August.