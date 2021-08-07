Jets 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims may be on the roster bubble

August 7, 2021
If you’re a second-round draft pick, you usually can count on having a job for at least your first couple seasons in the NFL. But Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims may be an exception.

Mims, whom the Jets selected with the 59th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has been sixth or seventh in the pecking order at wide receiver in Jets camp, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

A wide receiver who’s that far down on the depth chart would usually have to contribute on special teams to secure a roster spot. Mims did not play a single special teams snap last season.

Cimini suggests that the Jets may be looking to see what they can get for Mims in a trade. Whatever they can get, it certainly won’t be the second-round pick that they used to acquire him. But if Mims doesn’t show more in a hurry, the Jets may simply be eager to move on.

  1. Yeah, Jet fans. That’s normal. Things are pointing in the right direction, lol.

  4. oof! WR seems very hard to project in the NFL. There were some good ones available in the 1st & 2nd rounds of 2020 draft.

    How long until LV’s Ruggs dominates. What is the word on Eagles’ Raegor? I really like Cincy’s pick of Higgins. Minny got a steal in Jefferson. Steelers found one in Claypool.

  5. I think Denzel Mims has a bad of N’keal Harry-itis….a half step slow off the snap, doesn’t get any separation and gets effectively covered by the #3 and #4 cornerbacks. Not a good combination for a wide receiver,but he looks the part though.

  6. The QB they just drafted will be no different from Darnold, Sanchez, etc… JETS JETS JETS

  7. For such a prolific college offense, I can’t think of any Baylor skill players that have done much in the NFL

    An absolute bust yet again for the Jets.

    lol!!

    N’keal Harry Patriots WR draft bust. Then you have others like Cyrus Jones, Jordan Richards, Bethel Johnson, Tavon Wilson, Darius Butler, Jermaine Cunningham, Aaron Dobson, Laurence Maroney, Marquise Hill, Ron Brace, Terrence Wheatley, Dominique Easley, Ras-I Dowling, Chad Jackson, Joejuan Williams, Sony Michel, Duke Dawson, and Malcom Brown. So yeah the Patriots would definitely know about draft busts as well especially under Belichick.

  9. OMG, too funny. A Pats fan making fun of a past Jets draft pick. You know, throwing stones and all that stuff. LOL!

  10. Pats fans can talk about the rings too. As well as the Jets screwing up top 10 picks while the Pats are drafting in the 30’s. Try again

  11. They should swap him to the Eagles for JJAW and maybe the change of team can do them both good.

