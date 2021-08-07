Jets 2020 second-round pick Denzel Mims may be on the roster bubble

Getty Images

If you’re a second-round draft pick, you usually can count on having a job for at least your first couple seasons in the NFL. But Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims may be an exception.

Mims, whom the Jets selected with the 59th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has been sixth or seventh in the pecking order at wide receiver in Jets camp, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

A wide receiver who’s that far down on the depth chart would usually have to contribute on special teams to secure a roster spot. Mims did not play a single special teams snap last season.

Cimini suggests that the Jets may be looking to see what they can get for Mims in a trade. Whatever they can get, it certainly won’t be the second-round pick that they used to acquire him. But if Mims doesn’t show more in a hurry, the Jets may simply be eager to move on.