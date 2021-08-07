Jets sign Edmond Robinson, cut Matt Cole

Getty Images

The Jets announced Friday night they have signed linebacker Edmond Robinson. They waived receiver Matt Cole in a corresponding move.

Robinson finished the 2020 season with the Falcons, where current Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich served as Atlanta’s interim defensive coordinator. Robinson was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round in 2015 and played two seasons in Minnesota.

He had stints with the Jets and Cardinals in 2017. He then joined the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020.

In 35 NFL games, with two starts, Robinson has 28 tackles.

The Jets claimed Cole on May 5 off waivers from the 49ers.

Cole initially signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent last spring. While he was on Miami’s practice squad for most of the season, the 49ers signed him to their active roster late in the year. Cole played in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks, seeing action on 16 special teams snaps.