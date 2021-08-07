Lamar Jackson back on the practice field after battling COVID-19

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the practice field this morning after missing eight training camp practices while battling COVID-19.

The Ravens posted video of Jackson throwing and appearing to be doing well.

Jackson has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and he tested positive for the virus last week. He also missed a game during the 2020 regular season because he tested positive for the virus.

Backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley ran the offense in camp while Jackson was gone. The Ravens would obviously prefer not to have to go to McSorley and Huntley when the games start to count, and they’ll obviously hope Jackson doesn’t need a third stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.