Lamar Jackson back on the practice field after battling COVID-19

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 7, 2021, 10:06 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the practice field this morning after missing eight training camp practices while battling COVID-19.

The Ravens posted video of Jackson throwing and appearing to be doing well.

Jackson has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and he tested positive for the virus last week. He also missed a game during the 2020 regular season because he tested positive for the virus.

Backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley ran the offense in camp while Jackson was gone. The Ravens would obviously prefer not to have to go to McSorley and Huntley when the games start to count, and they’ll obviously hope Jackson doesn’t need a third stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Lamar Jackson back on the practice field after battling COVID-19

  1. If you notice all the out of control COVID numbers are in the “Freedom States” in the South. Florida, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama. But but but, its my choice.

  2. Players like Cam Newton caught the virus before there was a vaccine, and it notably hurt their game and their team. Players who catch Covid after refusing the jab have seen those impacts last year and said screw y’all, it’s a team sport but I’m happy putting me & you (and anyone else me & you have to interact with) at risk. They should be treated like a player who misses time through having gotten too intoxicated or drugged-up and hangs around the locker trying to spike those toxins into others’ gatorade.

  3. Lamar Jackson has always talked about doing everything he can to win a Super Bowl. Looks like that was mostly just talk. Time for Lamar to prove it and get vaccinated so he’s doesn’t miss work for a 3rd time from Covid

  4. How many NFL players have died or been hospitalized from the virus since last March? Zero??? What does that tell ya??? Maybe the physically elite can do just fine on their own?

  9. Speaking of Madden… The new one should have a random algorithm that nails players with covid, and then you cannot use those players or their close contacts. We want these games as realistic as possible, no?

  11. No one ever questions the “science” behind the testing mechanisms. It seems there are a lot of false positives and people who catch Covid many many times.

  13. Battling? Battling? Give us a break. a 25 YO ripped athlete doesnt “battle” this virus you drama queen.

  14. Hope things don’t go well for this “stud”.

    Selfish, stupid, and a football player to boot.

    Hope you are suspended for every game and cost you and your fellow players, and the coaching staff to miss that playooff money.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.