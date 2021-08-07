New lawsuit against Ezekiel Elliott over dog bite seeks more than $1 million

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott faces another lawsuit, due to his dogs.

Via TMZ.com, a neighbor of Elliott’s in Frisco, Texas claims that she was attacked by one of his dogs on May 20. The plaintiff, Jennifer Gampper, seeks more than $1 million in damages.

Gampper’s suits also named Perfect Synthetic Grass as a defendant. The company was performing landscaping work at Elliott’s house when the dog escaped.

“Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30th, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21st of this year,” attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ.com. “As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was — and remains concerned — for the party involved. . . . However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose. As such, we have no further comment at this time.”

Police investigated the incident when it occurred. Gampper was one of two persons sent to the hospital as a resulted of the attack. Following a dangerous dog hearing, one of Elliott’s dogs was ordered to be removed from the city.This lawsuit becomes the third filed against Elliott over dog attacks.