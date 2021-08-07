New lawsuit against Ezekiel Elliott over dog bite seeks more than $1 million

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2021, 7:22 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott faces another lawsuit, due to his dogs.

Via TMZ.com, a neighbor of Elliott’s in Frisco, Texas claims that she was attacked by one of his dogs on May 20. The plaintiff, Jennifer Gampper, seeks more than $1 million in damages.

Gampper’s suits also named Perfect Synthetic Grass as a defendant. The company was performing landscaping work at Elliott’s house when the dog escaped.

“Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30th, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21st of this year,” attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ.com. “As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was — and remains concerned — for the party involved. . . . However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose.  As such, we have no further comment at this time.”
Police investigated the incident when it occurred. Gampper was one of two persons sent to the hospital as a resulted of the attack. Following a dangerous dog hearing, one of Elliott’s dogs was ordered to be removed from the city.This lawsuit becomes the third filed against Elliott over dog attacks.

9 responses to “New lawsuit against Ezekiel Elliott over dog bite seeks more than $1 million

  1. I don’t think the timing of this is a coincidence. The lawyer wanted plenty of attention for this.

  3. I want a hundred and fifty THOUSAND! But we can settle out of court right now, for twenty bucks.

  4. Stop having an attorney represent you. Please. They are in fact the reason why your premiums are so high because they elevate every injury claim because they know the sensitivity of injuries will usually never be fought in court.

    They’re scummy losers. Every single one of them. It’s ridiculous how sue-happy is now-days.

  5. Sorry. But people simply should not have and own dangerous dogs like this.
    Its an inner city machismo thing to have a pit bull or mastiff and teach them to fight or be aggressive and walk around with them on big chains.
    If any dog has the capacity of killing someone of they decide to be aggressive than they should not be a pet, period.
    I hope she gets every damn cent from this clown.

  8. Just get a lab or a retriever Zeke…leave the hood dogs alone. You don’t need to represent anymore…you made it.

  9. You don’t pay to live in a community like that to be mailed by dogs on your own property. Pay up Zeke, and be a better dog owner.

