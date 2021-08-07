Patriots place Dalton Keene, Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots have made a few roster moves on Saturday, highlighted by placing tight end Dalton Keene and linebacker Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.

Keene and McMillan are now both out for the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Keene recently underwent knee surgery and will now have significant time to recover for the 2022 season. McMillan reportedly recently tore his ACL.

The Patriots also announced they’ve signed linebacker Cassh Maluia. The club had selected him in the sixth round back in 2020, but New England cut him in March.

Finally, per ESPN’s Field Yates, the club activated tight end Devin Asiasi off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Asiasi, who is vaccinated, reportedly tested positive back on July 27.