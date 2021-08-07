Patriots re-sign Cassh Maluia

Getty Images

With Raekwon McMillan out for the season with a torn ACL, New England is bringing back a familiar face for depth at linebacker.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are signing former 2020 draftee Cassh Maluia.

Maluia spent last season going between New England’s active roster and practice squad after the club made him a sixth-round pick out of Wyoming. He appeared in nine games, mainly playing special teams. But he did have 10 defensive snaps as well.

The Patriots waived Maluia in March. He did not spend time with another team during the spring.