Ravens get good news on Jimmy Smith’s ankle injury

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was carted off the field on Friday, but medical tests are providing positive news on Saturday.

Smith has a low ankle sprain that may cause him to miss a week or two of training camp but will be healed in plenty of time for the regular season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

“He’s got a low ankle sprain, so a week or two is what I was told. It was good news,” Harbaugh said.

A 2011 first-round draft pick, the 33-year-old Smith has played his entire NFL career with the Ravens. Last year he played in 11 games, starting five.