Report: Calvin Johnson turned down Lions’ offer of $500,000 a year for 28 hours of work

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 7, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Calvin Johnson, the Lions wide receiver who is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, has been at odds with his former team since they exercised their right to force him to pay back $1.6 million of his signing bonus when he retired while still under contract. And a recent offer from the Lions didn’t make Johnson feel any better.

According Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions sent Johnson a proposal to pay back the $1.6 million by paying him $500,000 a year for three years in exchange for Johnson doing 28 hours a year of work for the team, plus a one-time donation of $100,000 to Johnson’s foundation.

Johnson indicated that what he wants is simply to get back the $1.6 million he paid the Lions.

“I mean, it wasn’t what I paid back, put it like that. . . . So they’re not serious,” Johnson said. “That’s all.”

Johnson said it “didn’t help” that the Lions fired a team employee who is friends with Johnson because the employee provided documents to Johnson regarding the team’s offer. Johnson says the employee was just trying to smooth things over between the two sides.

The work the Lions wanted from Johnson would have entailed various promotional appearances, including five hours on the day the Lions plan to retire Johnson’s No. 81 jersey.

According to the report, the Lions wouldn’t be able to just fork over the money to Johnson without requiring promotional appearances or some other work from him, because the league audits teams’ payments to former players to ensure teams aren’t circumventing the salary cap.

So it appears that the Lions think they’ve made the most generous offer to Johnson that league rules will allow, while Johnson thinks that’s not sufficient. And so it’s not clear that the Lions’ relationship with one of their greatest players can be mended.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Report: Calvin Johnson turned down Lions’ offer of $500,000 a year for 28 hours of work

  3. I’m generally a pro-player anti-team guy, but damn Calvin. Way to lose all the high ground in this battle by turning that down.

  5. They made a reasonable offer, which included him being PAID to attend a pregame ceremony where they add his name and jersey number to the team’s Ring of Honor, but Calvin said No. At this point, the Lions should just move on. Let him remain salty for the remainder of his days.

  7. I’m siding with Johnson. The Lions suck .. from top to bottom . There is a reason why Barry Sanders retired in his prime.

    Johnson is by far the best receiver in franchise history.. they should sign him to a 1 year 1.6m fully GD deal and cut him the same day.

  8. It speaks volumes about the Detroit Lions organization when Barry Sanders prematurely retired at 30 after gaining over 1400 yards the previous season. Barry had a few more seasons left in the tank,but ultimately chose to retire. Detroit Lions sued him for for his $5 mill signing bonus. Calvin Johnson was treated the exact same way after he retired from the Lions. Some things never change.

  9. I’m sure that with Calvin this has gone way beyond the money – I think it’s a principle thing with him, and probably always has been. He gave his all for the Lions for a number of years, as arguably the best receiver in the league, and when he decided to hang’em up they didn’t do the classy thing and say thanks for all you’ve done for us and wish him well – they went after him. And now they say they’ll give him back the money, but he’ll have to work for it. If I’m the Lions, I’d give him back the money – a pretty paltry amount in today’s NFL – and look at it like it’s a cheap price to pay for some good PR among the fan base, as well as a chance to start mending bridges with one of the best players to ever wear the Lion on the helmet.

  12. I nearly always side with players in disputes against teams. This would be one of the exceptions.

  13. As a lions fan, Calvin until you brew some of the bitter out of you, you can just stay away from the team. Your legacy is in Honolulu blue you can’t rewrite history. So perhaps in a decade or two you’ll feel differently. In the mean time a very wealthy man bitching about a slice of cake he had to give back, even if he feels in the right seems unseemly this far down the line to me.

  15. Good for him for not giving in. Nice to see a MAN stand up for what he believes in instead of rolling over and saying you are forgiven.

  16. When Michael Jordan retired, the Bulls paid him his full salary. Theres ways that you deal with your elite players. The Lions have let this thing fester in public over 1.6 million, chump change for the Billionaire who owns the team. There’s a reason that the Lions have stunk for the last 25 years. Incompetent, cheapskate ownership.

  17. Lions go after 1.6 million when he retired well before the start of the season, yet the Colts let Luck keep $25 million for sabotaging the team by quitting 2 weeks before the season. And there are people out there who call Irsay a bad owner , what a joke. Why don’t you use this as a blatant comparison for future babble

  18. Calvin’s legacy as a football player is about as good as it gets and won’t change. His legacy as a person is still being written, and this particular chapter doesn’t look too good.

  19. Can’t think of any player former or current that wants to be associated with the Detroit Lions organization. Barry Sanders hasn’t been that high on them either. They don’t seem to be a landing spot for high profile free agents or good head coaches. Maybe time for new ownership.

  20. The one thing I remember the most about Calvin was him playing injured (at the end of his career) and he was still the best and most exciting player on the field.

    The Lion’s disrespected him at the end, but I’d like to have seen them work it out. Bridges shouldn’t have been burned. The Colts did something similar with P. Manning… at the end of the day Teams are about the $$$. The relationship is employer/employee. Manning got it, and got his revenge without destroying the memories. Calvin doesn’t get it.

  23. 84 hours to earn back $1.5 mil that you previously took (and they asked for back, correctly). Plus we’ll true you up by donating $100k to your foundation. I only made it through a couple years of calculus and finance, but that sounds like a good deal.
    These players want all money up front, then often don’t want to work for it a couple years later (the Dolphins CB, etc.). Broken record with these guys. CJ must have invested well as he doesn’t need a job paying him about $18k/hour.

  24. Something’s not right if they fired a guy who provided Johnson with that info. Like maybe the only reason they went through with the offer is because it had already gone public?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.