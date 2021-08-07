Report: Michael Thomas ignored calls from Saints’ coaches, trainer for three months

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 7, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 07 Saints Training Camp
Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly spent much of the offseason ignoring calls from the team checking in on the status of his ankle injury.

Jeff Duncan of Nola.com reports that Thomas ignored multiple calls over a three-month period as then-Saints trainer Beau Lowery, wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson and head coach Sean Payton all tried to reach him to see how his ankle was doing.

Thomas was initially advised by the Saints’ medical staff to have the ankle surgery immediately after the Saints’ postseason came to an end, but after getting a second opinion he decided to try a more conservative approach and see if the ankle would heal without surgery. That didn’t work, and Thomas ultimately had the surgery in June. The recovery time from the surgery will cause Thomas to miss several games at the start of the season, and Payton said recently that Thomas should have had the surgery earlier.

If Thomas had stayed in touch with the team over the offseason, the determination that he needed the surgery might have been made earlier, and he might have recovered in time for the regular season. Instead, Thomas disappeared for much of the offseason, and now the Saints won’t have him to start the season. And it’s clear that the Saints aren’t happy about that.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Report: Michael Thomas ignored calls from Saints’ coaches, trainer for three months

  1. If this clown cant be happy and cooperative with the Saints franchise, he wont make it anywhere. Way to ruin your career bub.

  2. Maybe he felt he was on personal time and didn’t want to be bothered.
    But who knows what’s in the minds of diva wide receivers?

  4. I don’t agree with Calvin Johnson’s reason for being upset with the Lions, but I understand it. I don’t even understand what Thomas is bent about, though.

  5. This guy has been showing his true colours the last 12 months.
    First 4 years i regarded him as a humble hard working dude.
    Well i guess this will be his last year as a Saint.
    Cant help thinking that the Saints are due for a massive letdown in 2021.

  6. Michael Thomas felt he knew better than the coaches how to take care of his body. Wrong. And if he is unvaccinated… well, he won’t have to face the music about making the cut. But there seems to be a conflict of interest in NOLA.

  7. Michael Thomas is just begging to be traded. All this eventually sunk in when Drew Brees retired and Michael came to grips with the fact that Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will be throwing him the ball. Can’t say I blame the man.

  8. You know if my bosses were paying me 20+ million dollars a year to do my job I’d think it’d be only appropriate to keep in constant contact with them to make sure I stay in their good graces.

  9. Ohio State…..There is always something wrong with their players. Busts, overrated, injury issues, etc.

    Pass on OSU draft prospects.

  10. I love how the team expects Thomas to use up his free time in the off-season to fix a football injury so that he can be ready for the season.

    Were they planning on paying him to use his time to heal from a football injury? I’m betting not.

  11. Saints better trade him soon. Guy’s turning into Antonio Brown levels of cancer in that organization.

  12. If he is not on the active roster week one, as a vet, he loses the guarantee of his full 2021 salary. Delaying surgery could prove costly here.

  15. If this clown cant be happy and cooperative with the Saints franchise, he wont make it anywhere
    ——————

    Totally agree! If he can’t fit in with them he won’t fit in anywhere

  16. What kind of employer continues to employ someone who won’t take a call from their boss for 3 months?

    This makes Payton & company look pretty pathetic. And makes his contract look like another cautionary tale to add to the pile (Gurley, Elliott, Cousins, etc.).

  17. As usual, almost all players don’t show their true self until after youve paid them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.