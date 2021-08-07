Report: Troy Polamalu is expected to make Hall of Fame induction

Getty Images

Troy Polamalu didn’t receive his gold jacket in person Friday, but he is expected to arrive in Canton in time for his Saturday enshrinement, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

Polamalu recently tested positive for COVID-19, putting his participation in Hall of Fame induction weekend in jeopardy.

But the former Steelers safety received clearance in time to make Saturday night’s ceremony and deliver his speech.

He is one of three Steelers going into the Hall of Fame on Saturday night, joining Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher. Former Steelers Alan Faneca and Bill Nunn Jr. will earn induction Sunday.

Polamalu was elected in his first year of eligibility as a member of the 2020 Centennial Class. That enshrinement ceremony was moved from August 2020 to Aug. 7, 2021, because of the pandemic.