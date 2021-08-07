Troy Polamalu makes it to Canton in time for his induction

USA TODAY Sports

Troy Polamalu nearly didn’t make it to Canton because of COVID-19. He nearly didn’t get to deliver his speech because he was drowned out by the cheers of the Steelers fans.

Polamalu, 40, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, putting his participation in Hall of Fame induction weekend in jeopardy. Polamalu, one of three Steelers honored Saturday night, made it in time to receive his gold jacket before the induction ceremony.

He unveiled his bust before becoming the 10th of 12 Class of 2002 enshrinees to speak Saturday night and one of three Steelers, joining Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher. Polamalu spun around the bust to reveal his long hair on the backside.

“I love football,” Polamalu said. “It was my entire life as long as I can remember. I fostered an obsession with the game early on and I modeled my regiments after some of the greatest artists that we have — Dickens, Beethoven. . . . These great men were known to have a beastlike work ethic, coupled with an unwavering ability to create to perfection beyond what most believe the human body will allow. To me, that’s what it takes to take ordinary to extraordinary. It is the willingness to push beyond what the brain says to the body is possible and create a new order of boundaries for one’s self. It is the ability to learn from greatness around you to create for yourself a unique version of myriad. Football challenged me mentally, physically and spiritually in a way that no other feature of life could. So I was hooked.”

Polamalu played 12 seasons for the Steelers, earning four All-Pro honors and a defensive player of the year award.

“I’m a follower,” Polamalu said. “Everyone’s little brother, nephew, son. I love and thank God for my life because I have all of you, my family, the biggest family in the world, Steeler Nation.”