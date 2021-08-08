Bill Belichick: Peyton Manning is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against

Getty Images

Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick matched wits during several of the biggest NFL games of the 21st Century, and Belichick says he never took on a better opponent.

On the occasion of Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Belichick reflected on Manning’s legacy.

“He is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against,” Belichick told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays, but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes, and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive game plans.”

Manning faced Belichick 15 times in the regular season, with Belichick winning 10 of them, and another five times in the playoffs, with Manning winning three of them.