Bill Belichick: Peyton Manning is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 8, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT
AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick matched wits during several of the biggest NFL games of the 21st Century, and Belichick says he never took on a better opponent.

On the occasion of Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Belichick reflected on Manning’s legacy.

“He is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against,” Belichick told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays, but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes, and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive game plans.”

Manning faced Belichick 15 times in the regular season, with Belichick winning 10 of them, and another five times in the playoffs, with Manning winning three of them.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Bill Belichick: Peyton Manning is definitely the best quarterback I’ve coached against

  1. High praise, the kind Brady seemed to feel he didn’t get enough of from Belichick.

  3. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are two of the least athletic QB’s I’ve seen in my lifetime, yet they’re the two best QB’s from the last 20 years. I keep hearing about how the QB position is changing to a more athletic type player. That is just contrary to the truth. The QB position is played between the ears. Smart guys that are also athletic (like Rodgers, Mahomes, and Josh Allen) can win, but it has much more to do with their intelligence than their athleticism.

  4. Peyton was and is the GOAT. Anyone that thinks it’s Brady it’s simply because you haven’t seen Peyton play for a number of years.

  5. Pretty cool that we got to watch him in our lifetime. Players like him should get a waiver to the 5 year waiting rule for the HOF.

  6. Don’t the Pats play the Buccaneers this season?
    Wonder what Bill is going to say after Brady torches his defense?

  7. Peyton was and is the GOAT. Anyone that thinks it’s Brady it’s simply because you haven’t seen Peyton play for a number of years.

    —————————

    He was a master of his favorite system, the system he played in college.

    If a defense was able to take away his throws to WR BEHIND defenders, he didn’t know how to play football.

  9. charliecharger says:
    August 8, 2021 at 5:19 pm
    Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are two of the least athletic QB’s I’ve seen in my lifetime, yet they’re the two best QB’s from the last 20 years. I keep hearing about how the QB position is changing to a more athletic type player. That is just contrary to the truth. The QB position is played between the ears. Smart guys that are also athletic (like Rodgers, Mahomes, and Josh Allen) can win, but it has much more to do with their intelligence than their athleticism.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    “talent hits a target no one else can hit; Genius hits a target no one else can see.” – philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer

  10. charliecharger says:
    August 8, 2021 at 5:19 pm
    Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are two of the least athletic QB’s I’ve seen in my lifetime, yet they’re the two best QB’s from the last 20 years. I keep hearing about how the QB position is changing to a more athletic type player. That is just contrary to the truth. The QB position is played between the ears. Smart guys that are also athletic (like Rodgers, Mahomes, and Josh Allen) can win, but it has much more to do with their intelligence than their athleticism.

    ————

    I’d call them 2 of the best quarterbacks ever. What I wouldn’t call them is athletic.

  11. Belichick did go 10 – 5 against him. A .667 winning percentage over the best he ever played against. That’s impressive.

  12. Peyton was and is the GOAT. Anyone that thinks it’s Brady it’s simply because you haven’t seen Peyton play for a number of years.

    ——————————————————————————————

    Lol. I can’t even believe people still have this opinion. There is no quarterback even in the same league as Brady. Brady would beat 95% of quarterback based solely on his postseason numbers alone. He has basically had two hall of fame careers. Take this for instance Brady has played in five of the last seven Super Bowls winning 4. Manning played in 4 his entire career on teams stacked with hall of fame talent. I could go on and on with Brady’s absolutely insane records but Super Bowls is where NFL players become immortal!

  13. High praise coming from a guy who coached against Montana, Bradshaw, Stabler, Aikman, Steve Young, Warren Moon, Rodgers, among many, many others.

  14. I don’t think Brady needed any bulletin board material for Oct 3, but Belichick gave him some today.

  15. Belichick did go 10 – 5 against him. A .667 winning percentage over the best he ever played against. That’s impressive.

    ———-

    He didn’t know how to stop Peyton when Peyton started throwing to WR other than Harrison and Wayne.

    Belichick’s strategy was always taking away your best weapons, and had no clue what to do if opponent QB could score with #3 or #4 play makers.

  16. singularitynow says:
    August 8, 2021 at 5:20 pm
    Peyton was and is the GOAT. Anyone that thinks it’s Brady it’s simply because you haven’t seen Peyton play for a number of years.

    ——-

    Please child…

  17. And that’s why Belichick went for it on 4th and two. It didn’t work out but it was the right decision.

  18. nyctraffic says:
    August 8, 2021 at 5:12 pm
    High praise, the kind Brady seemed to feel he didn’t get enough of from Belichick.
    ——————
    I don’t know why. BB is on record as having said Brady “is the greatest quarterback of all time”, “tremendous leader”, etc, etc, ad-infinitum. Even when Brady was on the Pats how soon you’ve all forgot how BB angrily scoffed at all & any of the frequent suggestions Brady was past-it whenever the Pats lost a game or two once Brady had turned 35. BB never throws anyone under the bus and only ever praises in public. In private he calls them out – hey it worked on Brady and helped craft him into the GOAT. Go watch that series from 2009 – Brady and Belichick talking game-planning in the office and BB taking Brady’s research onboard and adopting Brady’s play design suggestions. He respected Brady highly even then. But the Pats D won that last SB in 2018, then Brady had a poorer 2019 after which Brady refused to take a Pats medical – we now know why: Brady probably already had the MCL. I can understand BB feeling ok, maybe it’s time to reboot – but don’t forget Brady could’ve stayed on a year-to-year basis. He left because Pats wouldn’t do a longer extension – but would you offer one if he’d refused a medical?

  19. ztoa says:
    August 8, 2021 at 5:56 pm
    Belichick did go 10 – 5 against him. A .667 winning percentage over the best he ever played against. That’s impressive.

    ———-

    He didn’t know how to stop Peyton when Peyton started throwing to WR other than Harrison and Wayne.

    Belichick’s strategy was always taking away your best weapons, and had no clue what to do if opponent QB could score with #3 or #4 play makers.
    ___________

    He schemes to take away what the opponent does best. Would you rather take away what the opponent does 3rd best, and let your opponent do what they’re most comfortable doing?

  20. singularitynow says:
    “Peyton was and is the GOAT. Anyone that thinks it’s Brady it’s simply because you haven’t seen Peyton play for a number of years.”

    While I think Peyton is one of the greatest ever but the biggest knock on him, to me, is his postseason inconsistency. He had NINE first round eliminations! We all know he’s possibly the best regular season QB ever and when the playoff system is to reward a team that does well in regular season with home field advantage by playing the lowest seeded team. And yet he and his team in the playoff had one and done NINE times! Sorry, that’s inexcusable if you want to be called the GOAT.

  21. Regarding the GOAT discussion: Sports pundit Nick Wright, an ardent Chiefs fans and a Brady doubter until this past February, has said that Brady has had three HOF careers and he backed it up with comparisons to the careers — rings, MVPs, Super Bowl MVPs, but not yards — of other HOFers. Brady’s first seven years, Wright showed, are the equivalent of Troy Aikman’s career; his middle seven years compare favorable to Dan Marino’s career; and his last seven years are the equal of Joe Montana’s career. His argument was compelling. There is no debate.

  23. Bill is on record as saying the greatest player he’s coached is Lawrence Taylor.

  24. He schemes to take away what the opponent does best. Would you rather take away what the opponent does 3rd best,

    ———————-

    That is not point, it is about his ability of making adjustment when opponent offense shifted to their #3 and #4. With so much invested on defense, his defense should be expected to do more than just stopping the #1 and #2.

    Like in 2002 SB, Mike Katz kept putting balls in Kurt Warner’s hands (he threw 44 times), and when they put the balls in Marshall Faulk’s hands in later 4th quarter, he had no answer. The same happened in 2007 AFCCG against Peyton and Colts; the same happened in 2019 AFCCG against Mahomes and Chiefs; the same happened in 2004 SB against Panthers; the same happened in SB against Eagles.

  25. nhpats2011 says:
    August 8, 2021 at 6:01 pm
    singularitynow says:
    August 8, 2021 at 5:20 pm
    Peyton was and is the GOAT. Anyone that thinks it’s Brady it’s simply because you haven’t seen Peyton play for a number of years.

    ——-

    Please child…
    ____________________

    You don’t have much of an argument if you take into account the multiple cheating scandals that occurred in NE…

  26. Smart guys playing QB, overrated, see Fitzpatrick. Brady and Manning are not athletic, so they have to get it done with their arms and there is no other option for them. So, in some respects that makes playing QB easier for them because they don’t get caught in the middle of should I run or pass. Athletic QBs start run a lot of times at the first sign of trouble and build up less learning situations of “passing through and out of tough situations”. I see a lot coaches of young athletic players and they tell them, when you get into trouble, run. This is the wrong thing to do. Running the ball should be your last resort or you never build a pass first, second and third mindset.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.