Broncos sign Lorenzo Neal, waive Tedric Thompson

Getty Images

A name familiar to football fans has been added to the Broncos roster.

The Broncos announced the signing of defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal on Sunday. They waived safety Tedric Thompson in a corresponding move.

Neal is the son of former NFL fullback Lorenzo Neal, who was a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler over a 15-year career.

The younger Neal played college football at Perdue and had 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, and four forced fumbles over his time with the Boilermakers. He arrives in Denver at a moment when a couple of the team’s other defensive linemen are dealing with injuries.