Chargers sign Chris Okoye, KJ Sails

Getty Images

Saturday brought two new arrivals to the Chargers roster.

The team announced the signings of defensive tackle Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails. They did not make any corresponding moves to clear roster space.

Okoye spent time with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2018 and has not appeared in any regular season games. He most recently saw action in The Spring League.

Sails split his college time between North Carolina and South Florida, but went undrafted earlier this year. He had 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries over two seasons at South Florida.