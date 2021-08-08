Colts, Darius Leonard agree to five-year extension

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard will stay in Indianapolis for years to come.

The Colts and Leonard have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The report says the total value of the contract is $99.25 million and the guarantees are $52.5 million, although the full structure of the contract has not been revealed.

The 26-year-old Leonard went to the Colts with the 36th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and was heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Leonard was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year in 2018 and has been a first-team All-Pro twice and a second-team All-Pro once in his three NFL seasons. He has earned a big second contract.