D.J. Chark had finger surgery, Jags expect him to play Week 1

Getty Images

Wide receiver D.J. Chark is going to miss some time at Jaguars training camp, but the team does not expect him to miss any regular season action.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Sunday that Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger. Meyer said that the team believes Chark will recover from the injury in time to play against the Texans in Week 1.

Chark caught 53 passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Jaguars last season.

In July, Chark said that he thinks the team’s receiving corps will “come together real smooth” with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That process will have to continue with Chark in an observational role for the near future.