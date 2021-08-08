Dak Prescott did some “light throwing” Saturday

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took a step back toward a full workload on Saturday.

Prescott spent more than a week doing conditioning work while resting his shoulder after leaving a late July practice with a latissimus strain in his right shoulder. On Saturday, though, Prescott did some “light throwing” for the first time since the injury.

Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Prescott was not working with a regulation football in his return to throwing and continued to stress that the team was being conservative as they bring the quarterback back.

“We’ll see how his progression goes,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “He’s doing some things as far as throwing and everything is on a rep count. . . . Once again, this is more us than him. This is us being cautious, so I feel really good about where he is.”

The Cowboys have one full practice this week before playing the Cardinals on Friday, so eyes may be on ramping up his workload ahead of the August 21 game against the Texans that is set to serve as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.