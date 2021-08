Getty Images

The Dolphins, already without tight end Mike Gesicki (he’s on COVID reserve), are down another tight end.

Hunter Long, a rookie third-rounder, has been carted off during practice. Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Long had “obvious discomfort” in his right leg.

Long was a two-year starter at Boston College. He elected to enter the draft with remaining eligibility.

Recently, tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen emerged from the COVID reserve list for Miami.