Keith Butler doesn’t blame T.J. Watt for skipping team drills during contract talks

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has not been participating in team drills at training camp and that’s alright with defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

Watt is in the final year of his rookie deal and there have been talks with the team about a new pact, but no agreement at this point and team president Art Rooney II said this week that he doesn’t know if that is going to change before the start of the season. The Steelers traditionally do not have contract talks during the season.

Butler said Saturday that he’s “always been for the players” and noted he went on strike twice during his playing days while discussing his comfort with Watt’s current level of participation in practice.

“I don’t blame him for that because you don’t want to get hurt when you’re trying to get your contract done,” Butler said, via Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Then you kind of lose some flexibility in terms of what kind of [deal] you can sign. I don’t blame him for that. I hope they get it done.”

Butler said he doesn’t think Watt’s situation has been a distraction for the rest of the team as they get ready for the 2021 season, but no one in Pittsburgh’s going to mind if everything gets squared away on the contract front.