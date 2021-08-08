Packers’ Devin Funchess apologizes after using anti-Asian slur

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has issued an apology after using a slur while talking to reporters on Saturday.

Funchess told reporters that he can tell even when they’re wearing masks that they’re smiling at what he’s saying because of how their eyes look, using a slur for Chinese people in the process. He later posted an apology on Twitter.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight. It was not OK,” he wrote. “I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”

The 27-year-old Funchess signed a one-year contract with the Packers last year but opted out over concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, so this is his first year in Green Bay. He has previously played for the Panthers and Colts.