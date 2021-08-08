Panthers sign Kendall Donnerson, LaDarius Wiley

Getty Images

The Panthers churned their roster on Sunday morning.

The team announced the signings of defensive end Kendall Donnerson and defensive back LaDarius Wiley. They waived defensive end Austin Larkin with an injury designation and waived offensive lineman David Moore to open space for the new arrivals. Wide receiver David Moore remains with the Panthers.

Donnerson spent 10 days with the Panthers in May before being cut. He had another brief stint with the Saints in camp that came to an end when they brought Kwon Alexander back last week. The 2017 Packers seventh-rounder has also spent time with the Raiders and Bengals without appearing in any regular season games.

Wiley has had stints with the Titans and Seahawks since going undrafted in 2019.