Baker Mayfield: Josh Allen deal good for QBs, I’m focused on winning

The first contract extension for a quarterback taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft was handed out last week when Josh Allen agreed to a new deal.

Allens six-year extension is worth up to $288 million with more fully guaranteed money than any other deal in league history. Those are the sort of numbers that grab a lot of attention around the league and it didn’t escape the notice of the first overall pick in that year’s draft.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Sunday that he’s very happy for Allen and that he thinks the deal is a positive for all quarterbacks, but that his own pending extension isn’t first and foremost in his mind.

“Like I said, I am worried about winning,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “I think the rest will take care of itself. Yeah, it is good for the quarterback position overall. I would be lying if I said otherwise. I am worried about winning right now. I do not know the timeline on it. We have not talked about it because I am worried about winning this season.”

Mayfield added that he is “not doing the negotiations so quite frankly I do not give a damn” when the deal gets done. Word last week was that talks have not heated up, although Allen setting the bar could allow for some movement toward a deal in Cleveland as well.