Bears activate Elijah Wilkinson, Christian Jones, Patrick Scales off COVID-19 list

The Bears have activated three players off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Chicago announced on Monday.

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, linebacker Christian Jones, and long-snapper Patrick Scales have all come off the list.

All three were placed on COVID reserve last Tuesday.

Wilkinson signed a one-year deal with the Bears in March after spending his first four seasons with the Broncos. He’s appeared in 45 career games with 26 starts.

Jones is back with Chicago after three seasons in Detroit. He spent his first four seasons with the Bears after going undrafted out of Florida State.

Scales has been Chicago’s long snapper since 2015. He re-signed with the team in April.

The only remaining player on the Bears’ COVID-19 list is nose tackle Eddie Goldman.