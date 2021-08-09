Big Ben says he’s eating healthy to stay fit, but not following the Tom Brady avocado ice cream diet

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s willing to do what it takes to stay in shape in the twilight years of his career. Within reason.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger says he has made a point of healthy eating, but he’s not necessarily following the diet of the 44-year-old Tom Brady.

“So much was made a week or two [ago],” Roethlisberger told the Washington Post. “I mean, listen, as you get older — for the last four or five years, I’ve really focused on having a trainer, my body. Part of it’s football. But part of it’s life. I’m not getting any younger. I’m almost 40 years old. So you’ve got to take care of yourself. And nothing against Tom [Brady], but I’m not eating avocado ice cream. Yeah, you have a chef and you try and eat healthy. But you’re eating healthy because you want to be and feel good.”

Although some observers thought Roethlisberger looked fitter than ever when he arrived at training camp, Roethlisberger himself said his healthy eating isn’t new this year and joked that if he looks better now, it’s because “I just wear tighter shirts.”