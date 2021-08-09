Bill Belichick went to Hall of Fame ceremony, hopes to see a Patriot inducted next year

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in Canton, Ohio, for the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony over the weekend, where he paid tribute to Peyton Manning and other great players and coaches he competed against. But what Belichick hopes for next year is to be in Canton to see a Patriot inducted.

Belichick said today that that he’d like to see someone from New England make the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

“Always good to be in Canton. It’s a great spot. A lot of history there. It’s great to see the players,” Belichick said. “Glad to be there for some of the people that I’ve competed against. Maybe we’ll get one of ours in next year.”

Among this year’s finalists was former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who got close but was ultimately not chosen by the Hall of Fame selection committee. That may be the player Belichick is hoping to see.

Belichick also could have been thinking of another former Patriots defensive lineman, Vince Wilfork, who becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time next year.

And then there’s Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has not yet been selected to the Hall of Fame but has been one of the NFL’s most influential owners for decades.

When it’s all said and done, the Patriots will have plenty of representation in Canton, including Belichick himself.