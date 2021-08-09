Bruce Arians: Tom Brady and everyone else will play in preseason opener

Getty Images

Tom Brady may be a 44-year-old GOAT, but Bruce Arians still thinks he needs some preseason work.

Arians said today that Brady will be on the field Saturday when the Buccaneers open their preseason against the Bengals.

“Everybody will play,” Arians said, adding that Brady will likely be on the field for “a drive or two.”

There was no preseason last year, so Brady has never played in a preseason game for the Buccaneers. But Brady did get some preseason action with the Patriots in 2019, so it’s not as if Arians is doing anything unusual by putting Brady on the field in a meaningless game. Some NFL coaches have decided it’s just not worth it to risk their starting quarterbacks at all in the preseason, but Arians will give Brady just enough work to shake some rust off.