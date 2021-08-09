Buccaneers activate Cameron Brate off PUP list

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers are getting a key offensive player back on the practice field.

Tampa Bay announced on Monday that the club has taken tight end Cameron Brate off the physically unable to perform list.

Brate went on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury at the start of training camp.

Entering his eighth season out of Harvard, Brate hasn’t missed a game since 2016. He caught 28 passes for 282 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the 2020 regular season. He also had 14 catches for 175 yards with a TD in the postseason, as the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV.

Brate now rejoins one of the best tight end groups in the league, which also includes Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.