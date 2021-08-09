Bucs have given Vita Vea a goal of making weight by Saturday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers list defensive tackle Vita Vea at 347 pounds. Whatever Vea weighs now, it’s not quite where the the Bucs want him once the season starts.

“He looks good,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday, via Jon Ledyard of pewterreport.com. “He’s almost got his weight where it needs to be. We had a nice target date of next Saturday, so I think he’ll hit it.”

Vea is entering his fourth NFL season since the Bucs drafted him in the first round. He broke his ankle in Week 5 last season and didn’t return until the NFC Championship Game.

Vea is healthy now and looking to slim down a little.

“[He has] only about 3 or 4 [pounds to lose],” Arians said. “He probably sweat it out today, so if he’s smart he’ll go jump on the scale now.”

Vea has played 34 games in three seasons, making 73 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He is seeking his first Pro Bowl this season.