Chiefs list Chris Jones as a defensive end in first unofficial depth chart of 2021

USA TODAY Sports

It’s officially unofficial depth chart season.

Via ArrowheadPride.com, the Chiefs have released their first unofficial depth chart of training camp. And it shows that defensive tackle Chris Jones will be something more than a part-time edge rusher.

The unofficial depth chart lists Chris Jones as the starting left defensive end.

Jarran Reed and Derrick Nnadi are the starting defensive tackles. Jones appears nowhere on the defensive tackle depth chart.

Offensively, receiver Mecole Hardman‘s up-or-out season has him up to the first string, across from Tyreek Hill. The primary backups are Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle.

Throughout the month, teams will be issuing depth charts and inevitably downplaying them as meaningless. Still, it seems meaningful that Jones (who is still listed as a defensive tackle on the official roster) is a defensive end on the unofficial depth chart.