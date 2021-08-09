Curtis Samuel off COVID-19 list but remains on PUP

USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team removed receiver Curtis Samuel from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Samuel’s groin injury kept him out of the offseason program since June 1 when he felt a “twinge.” In what was termed a “minor” injury at the time, Samuel has yet to practice in training camp.

Coach Ron Rivera said the team has no timetable for Samuel’s return to practice.

Samuel has familiarity with the offense from his time with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina. Still, the team surely hopes Samuel can return 100 percent sooner than later.

Washington signed Samuel on March 18. He is entering his fifth NFL season after being selected by the Panthers in the second round in 2017.

In 53 career games, Samuel has totaled 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has added 72 rushes for 478 yards and five touchdowns.