The Eagles have gotten some depth back for their defensive line.

Philadelphia announced Monday that the club has activated Matt Leo off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Leo has been with the Eagles since last season. Hailing from Australia, he spent 2020 on Philadelphia’s practice squad as a part of the NFL’s international player pathway program — though he did play three seasons at Iowa State.

With Leo’s return, the Eagles have now cleared all players from their COVID-19 list.