Eagles bring back Blake Countess, waive Obi Melifonwu

Monday brought a couple of changes to the Eagles secondary.

The team announced the signing of safety Blake Countess to the 90-man roster. Safety Obi Melifonwu was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Countess is a familiar face to the Eagles. He was a 2016 sixth-round pick in Philly who failed to make the team as a rookie, returned as a waiver claim for part of the 2019 offseason, and closed out last season with the team. He remained with the team until being released in March.

His only two regular season appearances for the team came in that 2020 stint. He’s also played 37 games for the Rams and six games for the Jets over the course of his career.

Melifonwu signed with the Eagles last month. His brother Ifeatu is trying to make the Lions after being drafted in the third round this year.