Entering a contract season, Michael Gallup getting increased workload inside

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t extend the contract of receiver Michael Gallup before the season, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. The question, though, is would Gallup even want an extension before this season?

Gallup has No. 1 receiver potential on a team with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

He has done plenty with his limited opportunities in three seasons, going for 1,107 yards in 2019 and averaging 15.6 yards per catch in his career.

The Cowboys are giving Gallup an increased workload inside this season.

“That’s a whole different route tree than playing outside,” Gallup said, via Gehlken. “Everybody labels me as just a deep-ball threat, but I know I can do a whole lot more.”

Lamb and Cooper also can play in the slot, allowing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to move all three around to get desired matchups.

“Honestly, that’s pretty wild to me,” Gallup said. “They’re not going to be able to follow you everywhere. They’re going to have to change defenses up.”

Gallup has taken advantage of the opportunities given since the Cowboys made him a third-round choice in 2018. He expects to build on his first three seasons, which, if that happens, will lead to a big contract for him either with the Cowboys or as a free agent in 2022.

“For me, if I do everything I’m supposed to do on the field, things are going to come for me off the field,” Gallup said. “I’m not too worried about that. It’s going to happen regardless. Just got to make sure that I put myself in the best position on the field so everything can fall into place off (the field).”