Falcons sign D’Onta Foreman

The Falcons have made a handful of roster moves to start the week, including signing running back D'Onta Foreman.

A former Texans third-round pick, Foreman appeared in six games last year for the Titans. He recorded 95 yards rushing for the team in 29 offensive snaps.

Foreman has 421 yards rushing with a pair of rushing touchdowns and nine receptions for 116 yards with two receiving TDs in his career.

Atlanta also got two players back, activating right tackle Kaleb McGary from the physically unable to perform list and offensive lineman Willie Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As corresponding roster moves, the Falcons waived defensive lineman Deadrin Senat with an injury designation. The club also released cornerback Tyler Hall.