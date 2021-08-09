Giants activate Saquon Barkley, Oshane Ximines off PUP list

Getty Images

What was expected this week has now already come to pass.

The Giants announced on Monday that they’ve activated running back Saquon Barkley off the physically unable to perform list. Barkley will practice for the first time in 2021 training camp on Monday afternoon.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Barkley would get back to practice this week.

Barkley tore his ACL in Week Two of last season. Neither Barkley nor the Giants have set a timetable for his return to game action. But with a little over a month before the regular reason officially begins, Barkley coming off the PUP list now is a positive sign for his potential Week One availability.

The Giants also announced on Monday that they’ve activated linebacker Oshane Ximines off of the PUP list.

Ximines had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in late November last year, ending his season. He had 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits as a rookie for New York. But last year, he recorded one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits in just four games.

The Giants have just two players remaining on their PUP list — cornerback Aaron Robinson and tight end Kyle Rudolph.