Giants will wear new road white pants

The Giants announced their uniform schedule for the 2021 season, unveiling new road white pants. They also will wear their Color Rush uniform an increased number of times.

The team will unveil the new road pants for the Week 4 game in New Orleans. The white pants feature red stripes down the sides of the legs. The pattern is the same found on the sleeves of the away jerseys, providing a matching look on top and bottom.

The Giants also announced that, in celebration of their 10th anniversary of their 2011 championship season, the team will wear the same uniform combination from Super Bowl XLVI at home in Week 7 against the Rams.

“The 2021 season is special for many reasons as we celebrate the anniversary of the Super Bowl XLVI championship team, Eli Manning entering the Ring of Honor, the jersey retirements of Eli and Michael Strahan, and of course, fans returning to MetLife Stadium,” John Mara, the Giants president and chief executive officer, said. “The uniform lineup is an exciting extension of the year-long celebration.”

The Giants will wear their all-white Color Rush uniforms for multiple games instead of only once. The uniform is similar to what they wore from 1980-99, consisting of white jerseys and pants with blue and red stripes, a “GIANTS” helmet decal instead of the familiar “NY” and white facemasks replacing the customary gray.

The Giants initially donned the Color Rush uniform in 2016.

This season, the Giants will wear the Color Rush during a Week 11 game on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers and at home against the Eagles the following week. They also have the option later in the season to wear it for a third time, which is the maximum number allowed per NFL rules regarding alternate uniforms.

The Giants’ traditional home uniforms will remain the same with blue jerseys and white pants.

“We’re an old-school team that appreciates and respects its past while also looking to the future, and these uniforms reflect that,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “Our players take pride in wearing the Giants uniform. Just as importantly, I think our fans are proud of what the uniform represents.”